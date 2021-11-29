Most new cases of COVID - in Bucharest (169) and in counties of Constanta and Cluj

Most new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to the last report were registered in Bucharest - 169 and in the counties of Constanta - 88, Cluj - 72, Giurgiu and Arges - 68 each, Timis - 57, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on MOnday, agerpres reports.

The fewest new cases of COVID-19 were in the counties of Tulcea - 1, Gorj - 2, Harghita - 3.

The capital has an incidence of 1,95 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous days.Arad County ranks first in terms of the incidence of infections cumulated at 14 days, with 3.25 cases per thousand inhabitants, followed by Cluj with 2.84Nine counties are in the yellow zone (incidence under three cases per thousand inhabitants): and 32 counties are in the green zone.