Mountain rescuers receive 80 emergency callouts in the past 24 hours

The national dispatch center of the 'Salvamont' Mountain Rescue Association received more than 80 callouts for emergency intervention in the last 24 hours.

"A tough day for the mountain rescuers across the country as they were called out to a concerningly high number of incidents. In the last 24 hours, the 'Salvamont' national dispatch center received 84 emergency callouts," Salvamont Romania wrote on Monday, on its Facebook page.

According to the cited source, most of the calls were received in central Brasov.

Another 44 callers sought advice and information on various mountain tourist trails and on the condition of the ski slopes.