MP Violeta Alexandru: Government has to present clear calendar for raising state of alert

Deputy Violeta Alexandru stated, on Monday, that she requests the Government present a clear calendar for raising the state of alert, mentioning that if the Executive has failed in regards to vaccination, it doesn't mean that restrictions should be imposed on those who have vaccinated and continue to respect protection rules, Agerpres reports.

"In the consultation I had with my colleagues we have decided to request the Government present a clear calendar for raising the state of alert. The Romanian state must do its duty regardless if it's called state of alert or not, the vaccination of the population must continue. Both myself and my colleagues are persons who have vaccinated wit the mandatory scheme and we believe that if the Government has failed in this matter, it doesn't mean it must impose restrictions for those who have vaccinated and continue to respect protection rules (...) Consequently, the moment has come for the Government to assume its failure in regards to vaccination, stop punishing those who have vaccinated and it's time to tell people when the state of alert will be lifted," Violeta Alexandru stated, in Parliament, at a press conference together with former chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban.She added that both doctors, as well as the other structures will do their duty regardless if Romania is in a state of alert or not."We recommend those who have vaccinated respect protection rules (...) When the cases drop, it will be time for the Government to present a clear calendar regarding the end of the state of alert and measures to continue support for employers, employees," Alexandru also said.Violeta Alexandru announced several legislative proposals to be initiated by the Group of Right-wing Deputies which will be made up of 13 deputies which have resigned from PNL and have formed the Force of the Right Party.