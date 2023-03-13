Museums in Maramures to be visited on single pass

All museums in Maramures County can be visited on a single pass following a partnership between the main museums and the Maramures Destination Management Organization, the communication service of the Maramures County Council announced on Monday.

According to the same source, the Partnership Agreement was signed on Monday between the Maramures Destination Management Organization and the museums subordinated to the county administration, respectively the County Art Museum Baia Mare Artistic Center, the Victor Gorduza Mineralogy Museum Baia Mare, the of Astronomical Sciences Baia Mare, Maramures County Museum of Ethnography and Folk Art, Maramures County Museum of History and Archeology, through which the Visit Maramures Pass project will be implemented.

The project provides for the establishment of the Single Pass for visiting the partner museums, which will be available for purchase starting in May 2023. It will be valid for 5 days after activation, more precisely from the first visit using the Single Pass.

The prices will be between 5 and 25 RON: 5 RON for preschoolers, pupils, students, 15 RON for pensioners, 25 RON for adults.

"A new project through which we develop tourism in Maramures. By implementing the Single Pass we want to increase both the visibility of museums and the number of visitors. We also support tourists who want to visit our museums, who will no longer have to buy tickets from each museum separately", declared Ionel Bogdan, the president of the Maramures County Council.

The Single Pass can be purchased from each partner museum or online from the website www.visitmaramures.ro.

"We signed the Partnership Agreement with the museums of Baia Mare, in the first phase, and we are going to expand it to the county level, with all the museums of Maramures. Our main objective is to develop and promote Maramures and, at the same time, to facilitate visits by tourists of the main objectives in the county", concluded Paul Habina, director of the Maramures Destination Management Organization. AGERPRES