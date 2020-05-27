National Administration of State Reserves, in coordination of Government's Secretariat

The Executive has decided on Wednesday to put the National Administration of State Reserves in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat, taking it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), Ionel Danca, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, announced.

"There were two pieces of legislation in what regards the functioning and management of two important institutions, one of which regarding the National Administration for State Reserves which goes from subordinating to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to subordinating to the Government and in the coordination of the Government's General Secretariat. We recall here the situation relating to the way in which these state reserves were poorly managed by previous governments and this has been seen in the epidemiological situation generated by the coronavirus infection when Romania was, practically, empty-handed against this extremely difficult situation. For a better administration of these reserves the Government's decision was to take the National Administration of State Reserves from under the MAI and put it under the Government's General Secretariat, after this period when all the institutions involved managed to solve a large part of the problems generated by the way these reserves were managed by previous governments," said Ionel Danca, on Wednesday, at the end of the Government session.