National bank's international reserves decline 388 million euros in July 2018

On July 31, 2018, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at 31,378 million euros, compared with 31,766 million euros on June 30, 2018, according to a press statement released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Wednesday.

During the month, there were 1,462 million euros worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts, and other; and 1,850 million euros worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and others.The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes; following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to 3,467 million euros.Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at 34,845 million euros, compared with 35,349 million euros on June 30, 2018.During August 2018, payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to approximately 188 million euros, according to BNR.