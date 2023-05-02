National Defence Ministry planning to recruit over 4,000 enlisted personnel

The National Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday the launch of an extensive recruitment and selection campaign for enlisted personnel to fill 4,159 positions with the Romanian Forces, the Ministry said in a release.

Thus, between May 2 and June 16, the candidates who opt for becoming a professional soldier can apply for registration in the zonal, county or sector military centers (as the case may be) under whose jurisdiction they are domiciled, Agerpres informs.Enlisted personnel constitute the largest body of military personnel and perform execution tasks specific to fighters and military specialists, within microstructures such as teams, crews, combat stations or groups. Enlisted personnel and warrant officers can also perform command functions within these microstructures, the Defence Ministry said, adding that enlisted personnel directly participate in the process of individual and joint training, ensure the proper operation and maintenance of equipment and weaponry and of the training infrastructure, and can perform security missions at military capacities."Along with the other troops, the enlisted personnel have the noble mission of preserving the integrity and sovereignty of the state, of defending the country's citizens. They are also called upon in any situation that affects normal life (calamities, natural or technological disasters etc.)," the release reads.