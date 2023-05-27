National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI-Bucharest) exhibiting this weekend at Tech Expo

The National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI-Bucharest) is exhibiting this weekend at Tech Expo, the event that brings together all technology enthusiasts, from entrepreneurs and business people to students and anyone passionate about innovation and technology.

"We are glad to participate in Bucharest Tech Week and that we can share our passion for technology and innovation to such an engaged audience. Our goal is to revolutionise the industry through cutting-edge software solutions, and Bucharest Tech Week provides an excellent platform to demonstrate the impact of our work," said ICI Bucharest General Manager Adrian-Victor Vevera.

A new edition of Tech Expo, an event organised on the sidelines of the Bucharest Tech Week conference, started on Friday in Pavilion B1 of Romexpo Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition, which will take place from 26 to 28 May, will feature stands by Bosch, E.ON, Honor, Oppo, OrCam, Legrand, TechCuisine.ro, yhe Special Telecommunications Service (STS), QwertyKey, BrainMap Neuroscience Institute, Manna Food Solution and Voidship, among others.

Attendance at the Tech Expo is free of charge for all persons over 18 years of age, with prior registration at https://www.techexpo.ro/.