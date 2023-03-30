National Railway Company signs renewal railway superstructure contract, funded under PNRR

The Romanian National Railway Company - CFR SA signed on Thursday the first contract for the renewal of the railway superstructure, a contract financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth 82.13 million lei, Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu announced.

"The contract signed by the CF Craiova Regional Branch is worth 82.13 million lei (excluding VAT) and covers the renewal of 21 km of track between Calinesti - Golesti - Pitesti stations. Under the contract, the contractor will carry out works to replace railway superstructure elements on the Calinesti - Golesti interval between km 95 and km 107.57, including lines 1a, 1b, 5 and 6 of the Golesti CF station (...)," Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

According to a CFR SA press release, the contract was signed between the Craiova CF Regional Branch and the Strabag - Metabet CF SA association, and the implementation period is 18 months, told Agerpres.

"We mention that the purpose of the works on replacing the track superstructure components on the 21 km railway is to bring the line to the designed parameters, increase the maximum speed of passenger trains to 120 km/h, eliminate the costs caused by restrictions, increase the efficiency of the operating activity and maximise the degree of safety," CFR SA says.

Also, the works to replace in turn the track superstructure components on the Chitila - Golesti railway interval, over a length of 196.7 km railway, will be carried out within the 2 lots tendered by SRCF Bucuresti, with a total estimated value of 663.6 million lei and which are currently in the evaluation stage of the 4 bids submitted.