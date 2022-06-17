National Tax Administration Agency to start massive controls starting with July 1 to verify personal income

The National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) will start massive controls starting with July 1 to verify the personal income as a source of each person's wealth, announced on Friday the president of the institution, Lucian Ovidiu Heius, during a conference of press.

"It is an insult to honest people who work hard, sometimes from morning till night, to see that others around them buy state-of-the-art houses, buy exorbitantly expensive cars, and they have not worked a day in their lives and have never paid taxes. It is also unfair for economic agents, most of whom run their businesses properly, pay their taxes and dues on time, while other employers evade tax, use undeclared work, get undeserved wealth and don't pay any taxes in their lives. We have to be realistic and understand that these mechanisms are harmful both to the state budget, but at the same time they create a great frustration among the Romanian society, even creating antisocial models. There are examples everywhere of rascals who defy with their opulence and luxury they display, who spend exorbitant amounts, defying the common person and who have never paid in their life any taxes and when you check their income you find out they are almost non existent," Lucian Ovidiu Heius said.He said controls would be concentrated in these areas to see if the accumulated wealth was in line with the proceeds.The ANAF president mentioned that he requested the Directorate General for Control of Individuals Incomes to carry out a risk analysis."Upon conducting this risk analysis, I found with astonishment and revolt that, in fact, 561,000 people, social security numbers, accumulated, and we took into account only 4 years, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, we will complete 2020 by the end of September, and 2021, probably at the end of the year, behold, 561,000 people have accumulated a difference of 20 billion euros between our estimated revenues and the declared and taxed revenues. Basically, how did we do this analysis? We took from our ANAF's databases, and from the databases of other state institutions, especially the mayor's office and bank accounts, and we saw every year what movable and immovable goods were purchased by each person, how the amounts of money in the bank accounts have evolved, the amounts they used to credit their own companies, the amounts with which they have increased their companies' capitals, or the other expenses they have been able to make. I am convinced that we have not been able to find all the expenses they have made, that we do not have the databases sufficiently well set up, and after that we checked each social security number against the income they have declared," stated the head of ANAF.He explained that the law says that if there is a difference of 10% between the estimated income and the declared income, but not less than 50,000 RON, there is already a discrepancy in the declaration and there is a risk in this area.A