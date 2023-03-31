NATO Secretary General Geoana to deliver speech in Craiova on war economy

The Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana, will deliver a speech on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the University of Craiova, on "Innovation, transformation and security - From a war economy to a new economic model."

According to representatives of the University of Craiova, the event takes place in the context of the war in Ukraine, which generated a series of crises and which "will shape the global architecture for decades to come."

"We are at a crucial moment for Romania, Europe and the whole world. The repercussions of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine are felt throughout the Euro-Atlantic region and beyond: a series of crises - food, energy and the cost of living threaten the economic and societal stability and amplify the security challenges we face. What happens in Ukraine will shape global architecture for decades to come. The technological revolution also amplifies geopolitical transformations. In this context, the event will be held under the theme "Innovation, transformation and security - From a war economy to a new economic model," the representatives of the University of Craiova said.

The event, organized by the University of Craiova, in partnership with the United States Embassy in Bucharest and NET/New Economy Trust, will be opened by the rector of the University of Craiova, Cezar Ionut Spinu.