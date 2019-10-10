Natural population growth in Romania remains negative in August

The natural population growth in Romania remained negative in August this year, given that the number of people who died was higher by 1,368 compared to that of live newborns, according to the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In August 2018, the number of deaths exceeded the number of live births by 3,874.According to the INS data, in August 2019, the number of live births was higher by 1,895 compared to the same month in 2018, and the number of people who died was by 611 lower than in August 2018. In contrast, the number of infants less than one year of age who died was 15 times higher in August 2019 than in August 2018."The natural population growth was negative both in August 2019 (-1,368 people) and in August 2018 (-3,874 people)," say the INS representatives.Compared to July 2019, 18,408 children were born in August, by 115 fewer than in the previous month. The number of deaths of children under one year of age, registered in August 2019, was 107 children, down by 5 compared to July 2019.The number of deaths recorded in August 2019 was 19,776, by 989 fewer than in July 2019.On the other hand, in August 2019, the number of marriages was by 670 lower than the same month of the previous year. Also, by definitive court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010, there were 1,195 more divorces in August 2019 than in August 2018.The natural population growth represents the difference between the number of live births and the number of deceased persons, during the reference period, specifies the INS.