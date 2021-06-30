Nazare: Over 15,500 SMEs have applied on imminvest.ro platform since start of year

Over 15,500 small and medium-sized enterprises have applied since the beginning of 2021 on the imminvest.ro platform, the value of the extended guarantees representing 37% of the total plan allocated for this year, according to the Minister of Finance, Alexandru Nazare.

"Over 15,500 SMEs have applied on the imminvest.ro platform since the beginning of this year. In the first 69 days after the operationalization of the SME INVEST program, the participating SMEs benefited from a number of 6,290 credits, corresponding to the total financing value of 5.2 billion lei. The value of the guarantees granted so far amounts to 4.3 billion lei and represents 37% of the total ceiling allocated for 2021," the minister wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The total ceiling of guarantees that can be granted for 2021 within SME INVEST is 14 billion le, Agerpres informs..