Nearly 24K job vacancies at the national level

A number of 23,662 jobs are vacant at the national level, on Wednesday, in the registers of the National Agency for Employment (ANOFM), according to data provided by economic agents, a release sent by the institution shows, Agerpres reports.

Most jobs offered are for the positions: unskilled laborer in assembling and mounting parts (1,679 jobs); commercial worker (1,054 jobs); security agent (1,008); freight handler (985); unskilled worker in textile industry (953); unskilled worker in demolition, masonry, mosaic, tilework, flooring (699); subassembly mechanic (678); welder (625); manual packager (591); confectioner-assembler for textile articles (529); locksmith (495).Of the 23,662 vacant jobs declared by employers at employment agencies, 1,489 are for persons with higher education (engineer in various domains; specialist in quality; programmer; administrative clerk; adviser/ expert/ inspector/ economist, etc.), and 5,416 are for persons with high-school or post-secondary education (commercial worker, freight handler; sales agent; manual packager; salesperson, etc.)Another 7,362 jobs are for persons with professional studies (welder; locksmith; industrial operator for textiles, knitwear, synthetic materials; confectioner-assembler for textile articles; forklift operators, etc.) while the remaining 9,395 jobs are for persons without studies or with primary/gymnasium-level studies (unskilled worker in assembling and mounting parts; unskilled worker in textile industry; subassembly mechanic; unskilled worker in demolition, masonry, mosaic, tilework, flooring; etc.).