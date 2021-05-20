Nearly three-quarters of eligible population is unvaccinated against COVID

74.85% of the eligible population (from 16 years old), which represents 12,044,803 people, is unvaccinated against COVID, the Facebook page of the national vaccination platform informs.

According to the quoted source, it is about the centralized data until Thursday at 12:00.

4,046,759 persons, representing 25.14% of the eligible population (16+) are vaccinated with at least one dose, 19.18% of the eligible population is vaccinated with complete scheme (3,085,925 persons), 5.97% of the eligible population is vaccinated with a single dose (960,834 people).According to the same source, the eligible population is 16,091,562 people.By age categories, the situation is as follows:* 16-19 years: complete vaccination scheme 45,074 people; with a single dose 46,450 people; unvaccinated persons 728,153.* 20-29 years: complete vaccination schedule 238,432 people; with a single dose 142,024 people; unvaccinated persons 1,676,185.* 30-39 years: complete vaccination scheme 420,049 people; with a single dose 178,509 people; unvaccinated persons 2,096,270.* 40-49 years: complete vaccination schedule 576,468 people; with a single dose 191,276 people; unvaccinated persons 2,252,048.* 50-59 years: complete vaccination scheme 573,897 people; with a single dose 177,996 people; unvaccinated persons 1,789,657.* 60-69 years: complete vaccination scheme 682,600 people; with a single dose 142,136 people; unvaccinated persons 1,674,469.* 70-79 years: complete vaccination scheme 416,227 people; with a single dose 61,757 people; unvaccinated persons 1,053,049.* 80+: complete vaccination scheme 133,178 people; with a single dose: 20,686 people; unvaccinated persons 774,972.