New interim ministers nominated by PM Dancila

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila sent President Klaus Iohannis new proposals for interim ministers, according to official sources.

According to the quoted sources, Dancila nominated Minister of Defense, Gabriel Les, as interim Minister of Internal Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister Daniel Suciu as interim Minister of Justice, and Minister of Research, Nicolae Hurduc, as interim Minister for Education.

Also, Minister of Waters and Forestry, Ioan Denes, was proposed interim to the Ministry of the Environment, Minister of Economy, Niculae Badalau, as interim Minister of Energy, Minister for the Business Environment, Stefan Oprea, as interim to the Ministry for Relations with the Parliament, and Alexandru Petrescu - Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of Romania's strategic partnerships.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that President Klaus Iohannis's refusal to dismiss two ministers and appoint interim ministers, after the Constitutional Court (CCR) has made a decision in this regard, may go "to a criminal case", saying she will consult with jurists on this topic.