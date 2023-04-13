New orders in manufacturing industry, up 6.6pct in the first two months of 2023

New orders in the manufacturing industry as a whole (domestic and foreign market) increased, in the first two months of the year, in nominal terms, by 6.6pct, compared to the similar period in 2022, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In February 2023, new orders in the manufacturing industry rose in nominal terms, both compared to January 2023, by 7.2pct, and compared to February 2022, by 8.1pct, told Agerpres.

New orders in the manufacturing industry increased in nominal terms, overall, between January 1 and February 28, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, by 6.6pct, due to increases in the consumer goods industry (+14.6pct) and in the capital goods industry (+13.9pct). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-7.8pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-4.3pct).

In February 2023, compared to the previous month, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased in nominal terms overall by 7.2pct, due to increases in the capital goods industry (+12.4pct), the consumer goods industry (+ 2.3pct) and in the intermediate goods industry (+0.4pct). The durable goods industry decreased by 2.2pct.

In February 2023, compared to February 2022, new orders in the manufacturing industry increased in nominal terms overall by 8.1pct, due to increases in the capital goods industry (+18.5pct) and in the consumer goods industry ( +13.2pct). Decreases were recorded in the durable goods industry (-9.8pct) and the intermediate goods industry (-6.4pct).

"New orders in the industry represent the value of contracts concluded in the reference month between a producer and a customer and concern the supply of goods and services related to the producer, regardless of the period in which they are to be fulfilled. Taxes related to products (such as the VAT), rebates and discounts, when they are contractually granted," the INS mentions.