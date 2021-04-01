New procedure for organizing itinerant consulates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has launched in public consultation, on Thursday, the first form of the Plan regarding the organisation of 63 itinerant consulates in 2021, according to a new procedure approved by Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

"This action comes to support the Romanian citizens from abroad, as a response to the general or punctual alerts from them and in meeting the needs of the communities of having predictable access to consulate services, closer to home or residence," according to a press release sent by MAE to AGERPRES.

Thus, in order to offer a bigger predictability to Romanian citizens from abroad and to facilitate their access to assistance and efficient and quality consulate services, MAE has conceived and adopted a new procedure of organizing itinerant consulates, which foresees the annual planning of their calendar in two successive stages:

*At the beginning of each year, based on the proposals of diplomatic missions and Romania's consulate offices, based on the signals received from the representatives of the Romanian communities from abroad, the first form of the annual plan is elaborated for organizing itinerant consulates. This is later launched in public consultation, for two weeks, by the MAE headquarters and by the diplomatic and consulate office missions, at the level of the Romanian communities and representatives of the associative environment from the residence countries, through social media or through reunions with the community, online or physical, where the pandemic conditions allow.

*Based on the eventual proposals received from the representatives of the Romanian communities from abroad, the Plan is adjusted and completed, and its final form, containing the calendar of itinerant consulates, is publicly communicated and disseminated among the Romanian citizens communities, including through the online and social media channels.

In this context, MAE encourages the Romanian citizens to constantly browse all means of available information (social media pages and the internet of the MAE Headquarters and diplomatic missions / Romanian consulate offices), for information regarding the coordinates of the public consultation with the purpose to organizing itinerant consulates and regarding the announcement of their final calendar.