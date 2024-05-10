Subscription modal logo Premium

New Treasury edition, with tax-free interest of up to 6.85%/year on government bonds

Romanians can invest in Treasury [Tezaur] government bonds starting Monday, May 13, with maturities of one and three years, and annual interest rates of 6% and 6.85%, respectively.

State securities have a nominal value of 1 RON and are in dematerialized form, the Ministry of Finance informs through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

Government bonds can be bought between May 13, 2024 and June 6, 2024 online.

"Treasury government bonds are financial instruments designed specifically for saving. They are available almost permanently, have a competitive and non-taxable interest rate, guaranteed by the state and are very easy to purchase, at post offices or Treasury offices throughout the country. They offer safety and regular income to those who want to make their economies produce more, while providing the Government with the necessary resources to meet its financial objectives. That is precisely why Tezaur remains a pillar of economic stability, being one of the most important options on the market," Finance minister Marcel Bolos was quoted as saying in the press release.

The interest is annual, payable at the terms provided in the issue prospectus. Also, government bonds issued under the Treasury Program are transferable and can be redeemed in advance. An investor can make one or more subscriptions within an issue. Investors have the possibility of canceling subscriptions already made only during the subscription period, by submitting a request.

Individuals who have reached the age of 18 on the date of subscription are eligible. The income obtained from investing in government securities issued by the Ministry of Finance is non-taxable.

The funds obtained by the Ministry of Finance as the issuer, as a result of the issue of state securities, will be used to finance the budget deficit and refinance the public debt.

