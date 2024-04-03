Nicolae Ciucaă Eastern Flank of North Atlantic Alliance must become bastion of free world

The Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance must become a bastion of the free world against the threats projected by Russia, and for this we must close ranks, strengthen our institutions and stop the hybrid attacks projected against us, says Senate President Nicolae Ciuca told AGERPRES in an interview on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

Nicolae Ciuca speaks from the point of view of both the military man who served his country and the politician who represents it."The desire of Romanians to be part of the free world, the determination and responsibility of the political class, the professionalism and the sacrifice of our military have been decisive for joining NATO," Nicolae Ciuca underlines.As a soldier and commander he says that he bore "the weight and responsibility" for the lives of his comrades. "I led several risky missions, in which I lost technical means, I had casualties, but I didn't lose a single comrade. That is the most important thing for a commander - not to lose a man," said the current Senate president.Asked to reflect on Romania's journey since becoming a NATO member on 29 March 2004, Nicolae Ciuca highlighted Romania's achievements in the past decades, the fundamental way it has changed from a post-communist country and former member of the Warsaw Pact, to a pillar of stability and security in the region, a respected NATO member and a reliable partner for its allies in just three decades. "This transformation required the efforts of the whole society, the agreement and the work of the whole political class. Imagine how we would feel today when our neighbouring state is the victim of a brutal invasion if we were alone and not part of NATO", he went on to say.Nicolae Ciuca also recalled the role played by the institutions of the defence, public order and national security system, with a special emphasis on the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of the Romanian Army in Romania's journey to NATO membership. "Romania became a full NATO member after it managed to meet the criteria for membership, namely: democratic system, market economy, civilian control over military structures, good relations with neighbouring states and the development of military compatibility with NATO forces and standards. Let us not forget that NATO is not only a military alliance, but a politico-military one, based on democratic values. In conclusion, we can say that the Romanians' desire to be part of the free world, the determination and responsibility of the political class, the professionalism and the sacrifice of our military have been decisive in joining NATO," the Senate president added.Further asked about Romania's advantages as a NATO member, having followed its journey as a military in theatres of operations, alongside allies, as former Chief of Defence Staff, minister of Defence and prime minister, Nicolae Ciuca brought to mind the benefit of the most extensive security guarantees in Romania's modern history, which he deemed as "invaluable", as "the foundation of development and the path to prosperity", pointing out that as a NATO member state, "no effort to strengthen our defence capability and contribute to the collective security of the transatlantic area is too great compared to the membership benefits".As regards the way Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has changed the role of the Eastern Flank in NATO architecture, the Senate president showed that the collective defence on the Eastern Flank and especially on the southern part of the Eastern Flank and in the strategic Black Sea region needs to be strengthened, and "the Eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance must become a bastion of the free world against the threats projected by Russia. To do this we must close ranks, strengthen our institutions and deflect the hybrid attacks projected against us. This is also the reason why, for example, the PNL [the National Liberal Party, chaired by Nicolae Ciuca, editor's note] opposes extremist political forces whose mission is to undermine Romanians' trust in the European Union and NATO.When asked whether the population should prepare for a possible conflict, Senate president Nicolae Ciuca mentioned the saying "Si vis pacem, para bellum", if you want peace, prepare for war, very relevant in the context of a "Russia explicitly and increasingly aggressively threatening European security", adding that investment in defence, military endowment do not mean preparing for military conflict, but deterring one, with NATO being a collective defence and deterrence organisation. "So, we must not alert the population or induce panic in society, but at the same time we must be realistic and pragmatic. Romania is not in danger at the moment. This does not mean, however, that we should not be vigilant and prepared to repel potential threats to us," the Senate president said.