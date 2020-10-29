Nicusor Dan: Bucharest City Hall, subordinated institutions have current debt worth 3 bln RON

The newly sworn in General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, stated on Thursday that the Bucharest City Hall and the institutions subordinated to it have current debt worth 3 billion RON.

"Broadly, the Bucharest City Hall and the institutions subordinated to it, except the companies, have current debts worth 3 billion RON at this moment. The budget estimate for 2020 is of 4 billion RON, meaning income and expenses. I didn't add to this debt - and we will have the sum tomorrow - what are the debts of the companies, so those other than the Bucharest City Hall and the administrations subordinated," said Nicusor Dan, in a press conference, at the headquarters of the Bucharest City Hall.