 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nicusor Dan: Bucharest City Hall, subordinated institutions have current debt worth 3 bln RON

captura Facebook
Nicusor Dan

The newly sworn in General Mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, stated on Thursday that the Bucharest City Hall and the institutions subordinated to it have current debt worth 3 billion RON.

"Broadly, the Bucharest City Hall and the institutions subordinated to it, except the companies, have current debts worth 3 billion RON at this moment. The budget estimate for 2020 is of 4 billion RON, meaning income and expenses. I didn't add to this debt - and we will have the sum tomorrow - what are the debts of the companies, so those other than the Bucharest City Hall and the administrations subordinated," said Nicusor Dan, in a press conference, at the headquarters of the Bucharest City Hall.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.