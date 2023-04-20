Night of Museums 2023 edition to take place simultaneously in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, on May 13

The 19th edition of the Night of the Museums, the 2023 edition, will take place simultaneously in museums in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, on May 13, including exhibitions, cultural interventions and artistic experiments, screenings, presentations, performances, workshops, street and indoor animations, concerts or interactive tours.

"This year, for the first time, museums from the Republic of Moldova joined the project, for a joint edition with Romania of the Night of Museums. Thus, the museums across the Prut will benefit from promotion alongside those from Romania, on the common platform noaptaamuzeelor.org," said the organizers.

"At the moment, there are 49 points of attractions in Bucharest - 28 museums and 21 cultural entities and creative studios. Also, there are 130 museums and memorial houses nationwide registered with the programme, as well as 21 other organizations from 65 localities, up to now. All will be found on the common platform Republic of Moldova - Romania, noapetamuzeelor.org, which will be updated soon," said Dragos Neamu, coordinator of the Department of International Relations and Cultural Projects of the National Network of Museums in Romania, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The special guest of this edition is the War Childhood Museum, the famous museum in Sarajevo dedicated to the memory of children who went through the experience of war, told Agerpres.

"These fragile histories are exposed to the public through objects, video testimonies and fragments of oral history, brought together in the only museum in the world dedicated to childhood affected by war. For the exhibition in Bucharest, which will be inaugurated at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant on May 12, the curators included stories and objects of children from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Yemen, Iraq, and Ukrainian refugee children in Romania. The War Childhood Museum is one of the most appreciated museums of the new wave, a real phenomenon that is shown to the public, for one month, in Bucharest, through the exhibition 'LISTEN!/ASCULTA!,' which should not be missed," the press release states.

The Night of Museums is organized by the National Network of Museums in Romania (RNMR) and has become, in the last almost two decades, one of the strongest cultural brands, a real social phenomenon, with an audience of one million people throughout the country.