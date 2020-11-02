No decision yet on closing parks on evening, proposal still under consideration

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that a decision had not yet been made on closing the parks in the evening and that the proposal was being considered, mentioning that in areas with high levels of COVID-19 night-time curfews could be ordered.

The clarifications come after the Bucharest Committee for Emergency Situations (CMBSU) decided to notify the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on the intention to close the parks in Bucharest in the evening. Bucharest Prefect Traian Berbeceanu specified that the issue was discussed at a CMBSU meeting on Monday, but that the body cannot take such a decision."There are talks. Fort the time being there are talks and proposals, we have not made a decision yet. We are considering the proposal. But of course, once again, in areas where the virus is wide spread, especially where a lockdown is in place, in addition to limiting traffic between areas a series of local measures may be ordered inside the area, such as a curfew between 22:00hrs and 06:00hrs, but the issues must be analysed by the county emergency management committees (...)," Orban told a news briefing.He mentioned that the issue of closing the parks in the evening will not be addressed on Monday at the meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations.Regarding New Year's Eve parties, Orban pointed out that his statements referred to the fact that in towns and cities with a spread rate of more than 3 per 1,000 population, indoor activities in restaurants are not allowed. On the other hand, he mentioned that, if the health protection rules are followed, it will be possible to return to normal as soon as possible.Asked if shopping malls are a danger and whether closing them is being considered, Orban said no."If the rules are followed, there is no danger, because both employees and customers wear masks. (...) There has never been a discussion about shopping malls," the prime minister said.