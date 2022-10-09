No security risks in humanitarian hubs, Romania, better prepared to receiving refugees

Romania is better prepared to receive refugees from Ukraine, but there are currently no signals that there would be an increase in their number, secretary of state in the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat said on Sunday in northeastern Suceava.

On the other hand, he said that there are no security risks in the case of the European hubs for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, because they are civilian materials.Raed Arafat was at the Suceava hub on Sunday on the occasion of the ceremony of handing over some donations to the Ukrainian side, which was also attended by the Ambassador of France in Romania, Laurence Auer, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to Romania, Ihor Prokopchuk.It is about 15 fire and rescue vehicles brought by about 40 soldiers of the French civil security.In cooperation with the French Embassies in Romania and Ukraine, donations are distributed to Ukrainian beneficiaries, including the Ukrainian Emergency Service, Ukrainian Ministry of Health, as well as the cities of Chernihiv and Kharkiv, Odessa and Stryi municipalities.