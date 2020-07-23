Non-governmental credit balance increases by 0.4 pct in June 2020

The balance of non-governmental credit granted by credit institutions increased in June 2020 by 0.4 pct (0.3 pct in real terms) compared to the previous month, to the level of 270.118 billion RON, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) informs AGERPRES on Thursday, through a release.

The credit in RON (national currency), with a share of 67.8 pct in total non-governmental credit, increased by 1.1 pct (1 pct per hundred in real terms), and foreign credit expressed in RON, with a share of 32.2 pct in total non-governmental credit, decreased by 1.2 pct (evolution is similar when the indicator is expressed in euro).

Compared to the same period of 2019, non-governmental credit registered an increase of 4.1 pct (1.4 pct in real terms), on account of the 6 pct increase in the component in RON (3.4 pct in real terms) and 0.2 pct in the component in currency expressed in RON (decrease of 2.1 pct if the indicator is expressed in euro).

The governmental credit decreased by 3.5 pct in June 2020 compared to May 2020, to 131.382 billion RON. Compared to June 2019, it increased by 31.3 pct (28 pct in real terms).

The broad monetary mass (M3) recorded a balance of almost 443.746 billion RON at the end of June 2020. Compared to May 2020, it decreased by 0.4 pct (-0.5 pct in real terms), and compared to June 2019 it increased by 13.6 pct (10.8 pct in real terms).