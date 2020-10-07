Nottara Theatre manager: A theater is very hard to close down at a whim

Marinela Tepus, manager of the Nottara Theater, stated that the decision announced by the Bucharest's Prefect to close down theaters and event halls is hard to accomplish, because "a theater is very hard to close at a whim", according to Agerpres.

"A theater is very hard to close at a whim, because there are shows sold out and spectators that await to come this week to theater and are even harder to open if we are not announced two weeks beforehand, because we can't say 'tomorrow or this afternoon we open', because we can't announce those spectators that bought tickets that they can return to theater," said Marinela Tepus, for AGERPRES.

"It's an uncertainty that we are all going through and it does us no good. Besides fears, we have these types of uncertainties. The next question is what will we do, as an institution, going forward, what type of activities, because those Zoom activities of March I don't believe will have that much success as at the beginning of the pandemic, when all would hope that we would overcome this period as fast as possible," the manager also showed.

She stated that the authorities should think of the specifics of each profession when they are taking certain decisions.

"When they draw up an order, whatever it may be, it would be ideal to think of the specifics of each profession, and the specifics of our profession is just as the September 1 moment. They opened [removed the restrictions - e.n.] on September 1 for naught, because we couldn't open in earnest until September 20," said the manager.

Tepus said that in the country "there are very few, to none, actors sick of COVID."

"They got sick where safety measures were not respected. Of what I know, very many actors did not get sick, nor spectators," the manager of the Nottara Theater also said.