Number of Bucharest soup kitchen beneficiaries almost doubles in November

There was a significant rise this November in the number of beneficiaries of the Soup Kitchen program that provides a daily meal of soup or broth and bread for vulnerable people, the Bucharest Social Assistance Directorate General (DGASMB) informed in a Facebook post.

According to DGASMB, the program initiated in September has registered a significant increase in both the number of beneficiaries and the number of servings.

"Whereas there were 2,789 servings between 21.09.2020 - 21.10.2020, in the next period (22.10.2020 to date) the number increased to 5,320, so there's a total of 8,109 servings of soup/broth and 288 beneficiaries. Most of the people who access our program come from the following vulnerable categories: low-skilled workers, people in financial difficulty, adults with disabilities, retirees, even young unemployed or youth who are not enrolled in any education or training system," DGASMB specifies.

The Social Assistance Directorate General reports that of the 288 beneficiaries:

- 181 come from Bucharest Sector 5 and 37 from Sector 4;

- 103 are retirees, 71 are employees, and 44 are jobless;

- 136 are unmarried and 78 are married;

- 110 are poor people, employed mainly as unskilled workers; 84 are aged between 50-64 and are not professionally employed;

- 144 only have primary school studies, 42 have completed secondary school, 66 are high school graduates and 19 have a higher education.