Number of job vacancies drops to 41,900 in Q4 2022

The number of job vacancies decreased to 41,900 in the fourth quarter of 2022, down by 3,400 compared to the previous quarter, according to data provided on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The vacancy rate was 0.83%, down 0.07 percent from the previous quarter.Compared to the same quarter of 2021, the number of vacancies decreased by 3,800, and the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.09 percent.According to the INS, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest rates of job vacancies were registered in public administration (1.61%), performing arts, cultural and recreational activities (1.46%), transport and storage (1 .44%), respectively water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (1.41%). A fourth of the total number of job vacancies was concentrated in the manufacturing industry (10,500 vacancies), and the value of the rate was 0.95%.The data announced by Statistics show that the budget sector accounted for about 21% of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 4,400 vacant positions were found in public administration, 3,100 in health and social assistance, and 1,300 in education.Conversely, the job vacancy rate recorded the lowest values in construction (0.25%) and in other service activities (0.26%). The fewest job vacancies were found in real estate transactions, other service activities, respectively in the drilling industry (100 vacancies for each separately).Compared to the previous quarter, the most significant decreases in the vacancy rate were found in information and communications and financial brokerage and insurance (-0.28 percentage points for each separately), respectively in public administration (-0, 25 percentage points).Also, more relevant decreases were observed in the manufacturing industry (-1,100 vacancies), followed by construction, education and public administration (-700 vacancies for each separately).At the opposite end of the scale, the job vacancy rate recorded the most relevant increases in professional, scientific and technical activities (+0.29 percentage points), respectively in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+0.21 percentage points).The most important increases were recorded in wholesale and retail trade; motor vehicle and motorcycle repair (+900 vacancies) and in professional, scientific and technical activities (+500 vacancies).Compared to the same quarter of 2021, the most significant decreases in the vacancy rate were recorded in the information and communications sector (-0.79 percentage points), respectively in the healthcare and social assistance sectors (-0.75 percentage points)."The number of job vacancies decreased in the healthcare and social assistance sectors (-2.7 thousand vacancies), information and communications (-1.5 thousand vacancies), respectively in public administration (-1.1 thousand vacancies). Conversely, in terms of the vacancy rate, the most relevant increases were found in professional, scientific and technical activities (+0.74 percentage points) and in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+0.48 percentage points)," the INS data show.The number of job vacancies experienced the most significant increase in professional, scientific and technical activities (+1,200 vacancies).By major groups of occupations, in the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest values of the vacancy rate were recorded in public administration - major group 4 (1.21%), among specialists in various fields of activity - major group 2 (0.99%) and elementary occupations - major group 9 (0.91%).The number of job vacancies recorded the highest values among specialists in various fields of activity - major group 2 (11,500 vacancies) and among elementary occupations - major group 9 (6,200 vacancies).According to the INS, the lowest values of the two indicators were recorded among the skilled workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing - major group 6 (0.31%, respectively 0.1 thousand vacancies) and members of the legislative body, of the Executive, senior managers in public administration, senior managers and officials - major group 1 (0.45%, respectively 1,700 vacancies)."Compared to the previous quarter, both the rate and the number of vacant positions mainly recorded decreases, and the most important ones were among the occupations of specialists in various fields of activity - major group 2 (-0.24 points percentage points, respectively -2.5 thousand vacancies), respectively of plant and machine operators; assemblers of machines and equipment - major group 8 (-0.17 percentage points, respectively -0.9 thousand vacancies). On the opposite side of the scale, the only increase both in terms of the rate and the number of job vacancies was recorded among the occupations of workers in the services field - major group 5 (+0.11 percentage points, respectively +0.9 thousand vacancies)," reads the INS press release.