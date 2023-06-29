Number of residential building permits down 24.5 pct over Jan - May

The number of residential building permits issued in the first five months of 2023 amounted to 14,122, down by 24.5 percent from the year-ago period, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said in a release on Thursday.

All development regions saw a decline in the number of permits in the reporting period as follows: Bucharest-Ilfov (-1,007 permits), North-West (-792), South-Muntenia (-700), West (-547), North-East (-441), South-East (-417), South-West Oltenia (-395), and Center (-274).

As many as 3,449 residential building permits were released this May (up 28.8 percent higher compared to April) for a total usable floor area of 753,338 sqm. 69.4 percent of these permits were for the rural area.

The number of permits released in May 2023 was by 772 higher compared to April, with a breakdown by development regions as follows: North-East (+211 permits), North-West (+167), West (+97), Center (+88), Bucharest-Ilfov (+61), South-West Oltenia (+51), South-East (+50), South-Muntenia (+47).

As many as 646 building permits were issued this May for non-residential buildings (+38.3 percent as against April 2023) for a total usable floor area of 343,598 sqm (+0.3 percent). Compared to the previous month, the usable floor area of non-residential building permits issued in May was by 967 sqm higher.

A year-on-year comparison reveals an overall decrease in both the number of residential building permits issued this May (-19 percent), and in the total usable floor area (-27.5 percent), with the following distribution by development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-206 permits), South-Muntenia (-160), Center (-117), West (-100), North-West (-97), South-West Oltenia (-56), South-East (-55) and North-East (-17).