Offers from private investors interested in contributing to creation of bitumen terminal in Constanta Port

The Ministry of Energy received seven offers from private investors for the creation of a partnership in order to create a bitumen terminal in the Port of Constanta, the ministry informs in a press release.

"Faced with an internal production of bitumen that covers only 20% of what is needed, the ministry undertakes to support the diversification of the activities of Oil Terminal SA, including through the development of a bitumen terminal in the Port of Constanta," reads a press release from the institution.

According to the source, the Oil Terminal company held discussions and ensured field visits for interested investors, asking them to submit offers on the establishment of a partnership until December 20, 2023, indicating the main elements that must be included in the offer and their evaluation criteria. Until the deadline, 7 of the 8 companies registered in the public procedure, respectively: Socar Petroleum SA, Takida Terminal SRL, Frial SA, OMV Petrom SA, Vitaro Energy SRL, Trafigura Pte Ltd and Euronova Energies SA, presented their offers for partnership.

This bitumen terminal will be located on the current platform of the Port Platform Section, located within the Port of Constanta, berth 69, for which Oil Terminal has signed a lease agreement with the Constanta Maritime Port Administration. The strategic positioning of the platform on which the bitumen terminal will be built constitutes an unbeatable advantage through access to all transport routes (sea, rail and road).Oil Terminal SA Constanta, established on the basis of Law 15/1990 and Government Decision no. 1200/1990, is a public company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1998, with a share capital of 299.7 million RON. Specialized in handling and storage services for oil and petroleum products, the company holds leasing agreements for the operation of critical infrastructures and is strategically located at the intersection of important transport corridors. With an experience of over 125 years, Oil Terminal has extensive facilities, including 7 operative berths in the Port of Constanta and 3 warehouses with a total capacity of 1.4 million cubic meters.