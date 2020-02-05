 
     
Official Danca: First Home programme continues this year too, with a 2-billion lei ceiling

anisie danca

The head of Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca, on Tuesday announced that a government emergency ordinance was adopted to continue the "First Home" programme, the amount of money allocated by the Government for this programme being similar to that allocated in the previous years, namely round two billion lei.

"The "First Home" programme, despite the many manipulations in the recent time, will continue, we have adopted an ordinance today in this respect, and the amount of money that we have allocated for the programme is approximately 2 billion lei, the same amount as in the previous years," said Danca, after the government meeting. AGERPRES

