One of the patients transferred from Piatra Neamt has died

One of the six patients transferred from the Piatra Neamt County Hospital to the mobile hospital in Letcani died on Wednesday, said doctor Florin Rosu, head of the ICU of the mobile health unit.

According to the same source, this is a 76-year-old woman who had comorbidities and was breathing with the help of devices.

"The other five people who were transferred to the mobile hospital in Letcani are still in serious but stable condition. Two of them are intubated, the other three are ventilated non-invasively," said doctor Florin Rosu.The six people were transferred on Saturday evening after the ICU at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital was hit by a fire. Ten patients died in the fire, and another six were transferred to Letcani. A doctor and a nurse were also injured in the fire while trying to save the patients from the flames. The doctor was transported in serious condition to a hospital in Belgium.