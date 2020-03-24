 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Online platform 'cemafac.ro' - launched to fight against COVID-19 effects

www.pinterest.com
contre online

A symptom evaluation questionnaire for COVID-19 was launched, on Monday, within the online platform "cemafac.ro" (what do I do), by the Government of Romania, through the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, in collaboration with the Department for Emergency Situations and the non-governmental organization Code for Romania.

"Cemafac.ro is a simple and practical guide based on the possible scenarios through which the population of Romania can go through. This platform will guide you through the different situations and will bring you closer to the measures recommended by the authorities to better protect yourself, your family and your community during this period," informs the Strategic Communication Group.

The symptom assessment questionnaire developed in partnership with the Emergency Department will be used to identify the own degree of risk with a view to seeing what steps to take next, depending on the health status and the actions taken in the last period.

"Other sections of the cemafac.ro website deal with topics such as transmission and symptoms, how we protect ourselves, adaptation and resistance, as well as useful information for those who provide help or support the intervention teams," the source said.

"Cemafac.ro" is a project realised pro-bono by the volunteers for Code for Romania, an independent non-governmental organization, politically unaffiliated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.