Online platform 'cemafac.ro' - launched to fight against COVID-19 effects

A symptom evaluation questionnaire for COVID-19 was launched, on Monday, within the online platform "cemafac.ro" (what do I do), by the Government of Romania, through the Authority for the Digitization of Romania, in collaboration with the Department for Emergency Situations and the non-governmental organization Code for Romania.

"Cemafac.ro is a simple and practical guide based on the possible scenarios through which the population of Romania can go through. This platform will guide you through the different situations and will bring you closer to the measures recommended by the authorities to better protect yourself, your family and your community during this period," informs the Strategic Communication Group.

The symptom assessment questionnaire developed in partnership with the Emergency Department will be used to identify the own degree of risk with a view to seeing what steps to take next, depending on the health status and the actions taken in the last period.

"Other sections of the cemafac.ro website deal with topics such as transmission and symptoms, how we protect ourselves, adaptation and resistance, as well as useful information for those who provide help or support the intervention teams," the source said.

"Cemafac.ro" is a project realised pro-bono by the volunteers for Code for Romania, an independent non-governmental organization, politically unaffiliated.