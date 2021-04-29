ONRC: 1,236 companies with foreign participation in share capital, registered in Q1 2021

The number of newly established companies with foreign capital in Romania increased in the first three months of 2021 by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2020, to 1,236 units, according to data centralized by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The 1,236 new companies had a total invested share capital of 12.316 million dollars, 6.1 times higher than that of companies registered in January-March 2020, of 2.015 million dollars, report agerpres.

Depending on the fields, most companies registered in February 2021 were in professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (26.33%), wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (25.64% of the total) and transport, storage and communications (15.24%).At the end of March 2021, there were 232,212 companies with foreign participation in the share capital in Romania. The value of the invested capital was 64.943 billion dollars.The largest number of companies with foreign participation was with investors from Italy, respectively 49,827 (invested capital of 3.859 billion dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 13.112 billion dollars, in 5,559 companies.