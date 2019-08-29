Opposition presidential candidate Paleologu says he wants dialogue with each candidate

Theodor Paleologu, the presidential candidate of the opposition People's Movement Party (PMP) said on Thursday that he wants to challenge each presidential candidate, the important ones, mentioning that Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis will not accept it because they hold important positions and are above all.

He said he has no expectations from his opponents and does not want "too much misery" in the campaign.

Asked about how he sees Klaus Iohannis and Dan Barna, Paleologu said: "Both are from Sibiu, both are tall, one doesn't say much, so he doesn't say too much silly things, while the other is a little more lively, and he sometimes beats about the bushes."

He argued that if Iohannis and Barna were to reach the presidential run-off, many would not vote.

"If they had to choose between the two, many would stay home. We would have a problem participating in the poll. (...) A gloomy scenario would be a Dancila-Diaconu run-off; that would really be a nightmare. We should all emigrate," said Paleologu.