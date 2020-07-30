Orange Romania, turnover smaller by 10 pct for Q2 this year

Orange Romania has reported a turnover that is 10 pct smaller for the second quarter of 2020, compared to the similar period of last year, and a decline of 1.8 pct in regards to subscriber numbers.

The group announced on Thursday the financial results for the second quarter of 2020, available on June 30.

"In the April-June interval, Orange Romania had a turnover of 242 million euro. Compared to the same period of last year, the turnover is smaller by 10 pct. The negative evolution is determined by the significant decrease of equipment sales and by a moderate drop of incomes from services, noted drops in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. On June 30, 2020, Orange Romania offered mobile services, fixed services and TV for 10,540,600 clients, a drop of 1.8 pct compared to end of Q2 2019," a release of the company sent Thursday to AGERPRES mentions.

Orange continued the investments in infrastructure, in the second quarter of this year access being offered to 4G+ connectivity in 815 new localities, for over 1.1 million inhabitants in the newly-covered localities and in localities that benefited from network densification works. At the end of June, 59.63 pct of the country's population had access to 4G+ speeds.

The 4G presence was also expanded so that, at the end of the second quarter, it covered 98.86 pct of the country's population.