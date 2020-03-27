 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: Coronavirus infection problems have occurred in hospitals under local authorities subordination, not on frontline

Facebook
ludovic orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that problems related to the infection with the new coronavirus occurred in hospitals under the subordination of local authorities, not in those on the frontline - either because of the managers or the medical staff, or due to poor protection means.

"Hospitals are subordinated to various levels. In the hospitals that are on the frontline of the battle with the new coronavirus, no cases of illness have occurred and the same goes for the hospitals that were planned for the second line and will be clearly established today by order, so that they receive patients. Cases occurred especially at the level of local subordination, I do not want to blame the local authorities, here we have to be honest, sometimes the managers were to blame, in other cases the medical staff. Moreover, one factor that contributed to the infection of the medical staff was the precariousness of the protection measures of the medics," said Orban, when asked about the measures he will take to prevent the epidemic from reaching the hospitals.

He added that there are procedures, but unfortunately they were not followed.

"The procedures exist. At the moment, we have taken measures: triage. We have established in many hospitals and made available tents outside the emergency units. (...) Unfortunately, they were not respected," he said. Orban,mentioning the case of the University Hospital, where the first dead person had symptoms, but diagnosis was delayed for 48 hours and no special protective measures were taken.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.