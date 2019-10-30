Orban: I am extremely pleased by performance of proposed ministers, a determined team

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, PM designate Ludovic Orban, stated he is "extremely pleased" by the performance of the proposed ministers of his cabinet in the select committees of the Parliament and claimed that the three failed endorsement were the result of committees in which the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has majority.

"I am extremely pleased by the performance of the PNL candidates. They were at the height of their performance. I must remind that it's been a long time since such a process of hearings for the candidates for the position of minister took place, hearings that took three hours, hearings during which dozens of questions were asked. (...) The vote given in each committee is consultative. I trust each minister to have full capacity to lead the ministry for which I proposed him/her in the best conditions, because each has the capacity to fulfill the objectives in the governing program and put in practice, all of them, together with me, the solutions of the governing program. (...) We move forward, we are a very determined team," said Orban at the Parliament.

He stated that the hearings of the ministers in the Grindeanu, Tudose and Dancila cabinets were formalities, given that they took at most half an hour, and the chairmen of the sessions stopped the opposition MPs from asking questions.

The PNL chair claimed that the ministers who did not receive endorsements were in the committees where the PSD has majority because the rules of Parliament are not respected anymore.

"I do not accept that the evaluation of PNL candidates for ministers be done by the PSD and by PSD MPs, they have no more legitimacy or capacity to determine if a minister deserves or does not deserve to lead a ministry," said Orban, accusing the PSD for promoting as ministers people who "destroyed the image of ministries and made fools of themselves at every statement."

He added that he also does not accept criticism from the PSD on the governing program.

"The PSD program was nothing more than a set of lies that were served to citizens deliberately, even though the PSD knew they do not have the capacity to put into practice much of their electoral promises," Orban said.

In his opinion, maximum 12 pct of the objectives proposed by the PSD in the governing program were achieved in three years.

Three designated ministers of the cabinet proposed by Ludovic Orban, namely Florin Citu, proposed for Finance, Violeta Alexandru - for Labor and Ion Stefan - for Development, failed to secure the endorsements for these positions from the select committees of Parliament. The other ministers proposed received endorsements.