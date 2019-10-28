Orban: I requested proposed ministers go to ministries to find out concrete situation

Prime Minister designate, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday, that the proposed ministers are ready for the hearings in the parliamentary committees, mentioning that he requested they go to their ministries to demand for information regarding concrete situation in each domain and organize ample consultations with civil society.

He said that it is the obligation of each clerk to make available for the minister-designate the public information necessary to fundament positions."From the moment of presenting the Government list, I announced publicly that each minister candidate has a path to follow. Surely they are prepared, because they are people who know the issues in the system, know the true state and have solutions prepared and ready to be applied. Moreover, I requested and almost all ministers did this - go to the ministries and in connection with the Secretary General, especially, with the clerks, find out the concrete situation, information that was not public until now, so that they know what additional priorities may appear due to the current situation," Orban mentioned, when asked at Parliament if the ministers proposed are ready for the hearings in the select committees.According to the chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL), the candidates for the position of minister will also organize an "ample" consultation of civil society and experts in the domain they are nominated for," in order to fundament any decision, any point of view" expressed, following consultations with civil society - owners' associations, trade unions, professional association, "so that it will be very clearly known that the PNL Government is (...) open to dialogue".Orban mentioned that in some ministries the clerks were very open to provide the necessary data, and in others less so.