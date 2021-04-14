Orban: PNL Prime minister is Florin Citu, party is backing him

The Liberals are backing Florin Citu in his position of Prime minister, on Wednesday said the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s chairman Ludovic Orban.

Orban was asked in a press conference whether he would return to being Prime minister, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The Prime minister of the PNL is Florin Citu and the PNL is backing Florin Citu," Orban answered.

He said that he was constantly communicating with the prime minister and that he had a discussion with the latter before the PM made the decision on the revocation of Vlad Voiculescu as Minister of Health.

"It is necessary to cooperate in the Government with the Romanian Prime Minister. (...) I'm sure we'll have the wisdom to move forward... Romania needs to be governed. Romania needs a government that will act in the interests of the citizen, that will put into practice the ruling programme, that will win the battle with the pandemic in the shortest possible time and I am convinced that all our colleagues from the coalition are driven by the same approach to today's problem and will understand that Romania needs a government," Orban said.