Orban: Rule of entry into isolation for citizens returning to country, to be maintained until June 15

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Thursday that the rule of the entry into isolation of the citizens returning to Romania from other states will be maintained until June 15, except for those returning from countries where there is no level of spread that requires such a measure.

"Until June 15 (...), all those returning from countries that are, according to INSP assessments, with a high level of virus spread, must go into isolation for 14 days, isolation at home, they will be placed in quarantine only upon request. This rule will remain in force until June 15. Of course, if they leave for countries where there is no level of spread that requires entry into isolation on return, then they do not have to isolate themselves. Today, for example, 16,000 citizens are entering Romania, of whom there are probably 11,000 -13,000 Romanian citizens, only about half of them or a little over half will go into isolation at home, and the others come from destinations for which it is not necessary to isolate at home," Ludovic Orban declared at the end of the visit made at the Technical Center from Titu, Dambovita County.

