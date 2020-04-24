Orban: We have in view possibility of workplace/school triage through electronic thermometers

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Friday that among the relaxation measures that are to be taken after the end of the state of emergency there might be the possibility of workplace or school triage through the measuring of temperature with the aid of electronic thermometers.

"There was a discussion dedicated, mainly, to an analysis of future relaxation measures, because it's clear that we must do the inventory of all the restrictive measures that were taken since the start of the epidemic, both by decisions of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations and, later, after the state of emergency was declared, through military ordinances, and we should make an analysis of those measures and, especially, establish some criteria as objective as possible regarding the rhythm of relaxation measures," said Ludovic Orban, at the end of the session of the Technical-Scientific Support Group regarding the management of highly contagious diseases in Romania.The Prime Minister mentioned that discussions targeted the methodology that is to be applied on the basis of analysis of the epidemiological risk pertaining to the lifting of any restriction measures."Many ideas were discussed, I will also mention that they seem like good ideas, for example the possibility of a workplace or school triage through electronic thermometers, surely that here too, in order for such a measure to be enforced, companies, public institutions need to acquire them, so that they can take the temperature of people when coming to work, and that happens daily, and if the person has a temperature of over 37 degrees access to work not be allowed and they be subjected to a medical evaluation, including the possibility of COVID testing, so that the possibility of those infected with COVID be at work or in different public locations be reduced," Orban explained.