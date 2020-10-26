Ordinance rescheduling debts under state of emergency to be published in Official Journal

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that an emergency ordinance adopted last week provides for the rescheduling of outstanding debts from the onset of the state of emergency and the suspension after October 25 of forced enforcements will be published in the Official Journal Monday or Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

"It will be published in the Official Journal. We have adopted the measure after October 25, requests for rescheduling can be made within the deadline established under the emergency ordinance. The ordinance will be published today or tomorrow," Orban said at the National Liberal Party (PNL) headquarters in connection with the fact that the measures provided for in the emergency ordinance adopted by the government on Thursday are not implemented by banks because the ordinance was not published in the Official Journal.

The government approved under an emergency ordinance the possibility of companies and individuals rescheduling their debts amassed from the onset of the COVID-19 state of emergency to the state of alert and the extension of the ongoing state of alert for a period of 12 months.