Outgoing PM Viorica Dancila says not seeking job as European Commissioner

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday evening that she does not want to take up the position of European Commissioner in Brussels and that in the next period she will be focusing on party work and the presidential election campaign.

Asked, in a show at RTV private broadcaster, if she could have nominated herself for European Commissioner, Viorica Dancila said she does not know, but that it is not her intention to do so."I do not know, but I will not do it. I will go ahead, despite all the hardships, all the obstacles and all the betrayal. (...) Legally, I am Prime Minister-in-office. To leave the position of prime minister for that of Commissioner ... I have no problem with justice, nor other issues. (...) I haven't done absolutely anything wrong, I have not broken any law. (...) No, I will not go as European Commissioner, because this is not what I want. I wish to stay with the party and now it is a difficult time. Just as I took office at a difficult time, I must continue to be with the party. I cannot leave and see that this party will be dismantled by those who want to hurt it," said the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader.She went on to say she does not know where she will work in the coming period, but that she is now focusing on party work and the presidential election campaign."I think in the next period I will focus on party activity. I will find a place afterwards, in a month and a half, I hope this place will be at the Cotroceni [Presidential Palace]. (...) So, I am not going anywhere this month and a half, I will be campaigning alongside all those involved and those who want us to win," stressed Viorica Dancila.