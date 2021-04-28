Outstanding loans in lei drop to 0.96pct in March; forex outstanding loans decline 2.71pct

The total value of outstanding loans in lei of the population and companies amounted, in March 2021, to 4.5 billion lei, down 0.96% compared to the amount reported in the previous month, while outstanding foreign currency loans have decreased by 2.71%, to 1.54 billion lei (equivalent), according to data provided by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), report agerpres.

The total loans in lei reached, in March, 204.463 billion lei (2% above the value of the previous month), of which 78.055 billion lei were amounts contracted by economic agents and 121.822 billion lei loans taken by the population.

Loans in foreign currency totaled 90.147 billion lei equivalent in March 2021 (1.26% more than in February 2021), of which 52.796 billion lei were loans contracted by economic operators and 30.721 billion lei were loans contracted by the population.At the end of March, Bucharest residents had outstanding loans lei in the amount of 1.811 billion lei (1.833 billion lei in February) and outstanding foreign currency loans of 561.7 million lei, equivalent (574.4 million lei in February).The total loans in lei contracted in the Capital City amounted to 74.374 billion lei in March (71.625 billion lei the previous month), and those in foreign currency to 46.388 billion lei (45.929 billion lei in February).