Over 1,100 people vaccinated against COVID in past week

A number of 1,140 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccine were administered in the week of October 3 - 9, of which 232 - the first dose, 260 - the second dose, 443 - the third dose and 205 - the fourth dose, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health, told Agerpres.

Of the total number of doses administered, 9 were Pfizer Pediatric.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,896,277 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,138,610 people.

A number of 8,127,089 people received the complete scheme, 2,627,789 were immunized with the third dose and 20,726 with the fourth dose.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,068 adverse reactions to the anti-COVID vaccines, 2,243 of local type and 17,825 of general type.