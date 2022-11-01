Over 19,000 homegrown products delivered to retailer through 'Unirea' Agri-food Trade House

"A new delivery of Romanian agri-food products was made on Monday, October 31, in the presence of Minister Petre Daea, to Penny stores, through the 'Unirea' Agri-food Trade House. The shipment consisted of 19,200 products, of which: 1,000 boxes (of 500 g) of dried Leleasca plums, 7,800 jars of pumpkin jam, 4,000 jars of quince jam, 4,000 jars of rosehip paste and 2,400 jars of beans in brine. The produce will be put in the retail circuit," the MADR said in a release."The range of products delivered by Romanian agri-food producers is diversifying and I express my satisfaction that, through the efforts of the management of the 'Unirea' Trade House, increasingly more retailers are answering our initiative and join efforts to support domestic production. This is work done into everyone's benefit, producers no longer have to worry about selling their goods, and consumers have access to quality goods, right on the shelves of the large retailers," Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea said."The range of homegrown products is the core of our activity. Here at Penny we set out to increase the number of products based mainly on ingredients grown, processed and packaged in Romania. We called this goal Triple RO - 3RO, a concept that takes Romanian products to another level, with the entire dedicated production flow running on the territory of Romania. The partnership with the 'Unirea' Trade House is just an example for the fulfillment of this goal - of bringing the products from Romanian farmers to the stores, encouraging local production and creating value in the community," said Daniel Gross, CEO of Penny Romania.The first delivery of vegetables from Romanian producers to Carrefour Romania stores, mediated by the 'Unirea' Agri-food Trade House, was on October 15, when 12 tons of vegetables (potatoes, white and red cabbage, and pie pumpkin) were directly shipped to the warehouses of the French retailer in Chiajna - Ilfov County. On October 28 the 'Unirea' Trade House made another delivery, consisting of 13 tons of white and red cabbage, to Metro Cash & Carry stores.