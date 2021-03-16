Over 25 km long lines of trucks on national roads, A1 motor way DN 79A before Hungarian border

Queues of trucks waiting to leave the country on Tuesday afternoon are stretching for more than 25 kilometers, before Nadlac and Varsand, and the waiting times for control are almost eight hours in Varsand.

Representatives of the Arad Road Police told AGERPRES that, against the background of the congestion at the border in the case of heavy traffic, the queue of trucks formed on DN 79A streches from the Border Crossing Point to the town of Chisinau-Cris, being of about 25 kilometers.

And in the case of the A1 motorway, the Press Office of the County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) Arad reported that a line of trucks was formed over a distance of about 25 kilometers."Colleagues from the Motorways Bureau guide the drivers on the emergency lane, so that there are no more bottlenecks. From the information we have, the bottlenecks are caused by the fact that the Hungarian border police are thoroughly checking every shipment that enters the country, 10-15 minutes of verification for each truck," IPJ Arad spokesperson Adina Aconstantinesei told AGERPRES.In PTF Varsand there are waiting times of 460 minutes for transit, according to the online application for monitoring border traffic, on the border police website. Three exit lanes are opened here in the country for heavy traffic.At Nadlac II, on the pan-European motorway, the waiting time in the queue is at least 300 minutes, and six exit lanes are opened. At Nadlac I, the waiting time for transit is 120 minutes, and the control is done on a lane.In Bihor County, in PTF Bors, where three lanes are available for heavy traffic on the exit, the waiting time is 190 minutes, and at Bors II - 100 minutes, four lanes are also available here.In PTF Petea, the exit from the country is done on two lanes for trucks and the waiting time is 420 minutes.Regarding this situation, IGPF reported that "the Romanian Border Police has contacted the Hungarian border authorities for additional staff from the Hungarian side, for the opening of additional lanes for the verification of self-driving cars"."At the Bors, Bors II and Varsand border crossing points formalities are carried out for about 90 lorries per hour, and at PTF Nadlac II more than 140 lorries per hour, where about 60 trucks are processed on a normal day during this time. Since the lifting of the restrictions, the border police at the border with Hungary have carried out the specific formalities for 5,500 lorries, of which 4,000 have been on the way out," the IGPF states.The lines of truck were formed on Tuesday morning at the main crossing points on the border with Hungary, on the way out of Romania, due to restrictions applied to heavy traffic until Monday evening.The Arad Border Police stated that the congestion was formed "as a result of traffic restrictions on the territory of Hungary from 13 to 15 March, when freight vehicles did not circulate in the territory of the neighbouring state".

AGERPRES