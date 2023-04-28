Over 3.2 billion euros investments in development of National Gas Transport System in next 10 yrs (Transgaz)

Transgaz's investment programme for the development of the National Transport System (NTS) in the next decade is estimated at over 3.2 billion euros, the company informs in a statement.

The programme includes investments for the strategic and sustainable development of the natural gas transport infrastructure in Romania and its compliance with the requirements of European regulations regarding the European Green Agreement and decarbonization, Agerpres informs.If in the year 2000, NTS included over 11,000 km of pipeline network for the transport of natural gas, currently, Transgaz occupies the fourth position in the top of the natural gas system and transport operators in the European Union, according to the length of the managed transport network, i.e. over 14,000 km of main transport pipelines and connections for natural gas supply, of which 183.5 km of international natural gas transport pipelines and 482 km of the BRUA gas pipeline, operational since December 2020.According to the statement, since its establishment, but especially in the last 4-5 years, Transgaz has developed and implemented strategic investments in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, which contributed and contribute decisively to the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes, to ensure, increase and consolidate the energy security of Romania, the region, the European Union, to the sustainable development of local economies and the national economy.On Friday, the National Natural Gas Transport Company celebrates 23 years since its establishment as an independent company, by Government Decision no. 334/28 of April 2000.The company is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium category. Currently, 58.51 pct of the company's shares are owned by the Romanian state through the General Secretariat of the Government, and 41.49 pct by other natural and legal shareholders (free-float). The stock market capitalization of Transgaz is 180 pct higher compared to the value recorded on December 31, 2008, namely 4.02 billion RON (over 813 million euros) value recorded on April 27, 2023.