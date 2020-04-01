Over 78k fines, given since coronavirus epidemic kicked off, says President Iohannis

More than 78,000 fines were given since the situation created by the COVID-19 epidemic has kicked off, on Wednesday said president Klaus Iohannis, in a statement at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

"More than 870,000 control actions, checks of all kinds have been completed since the beginning of this special situation (...) From the start of the epidemic over 78,000 fines have been given, that is the authorities have found and recorded more than 78,000 contraventions," said Iohannis.

The president added that the laws in the context of the pandemic are clear, and they aim to protect the population.

"Those who don't observe the law, get fined," he added, making once again an appeal to the citizens to respect the laws in force.

The president delivered a statement at the end of a meeting of assessment and presentation of the security measures and public order in the context of the COVID-19 epidemic, with premier Ludovic Orban, Interior Minister Marcel Vela, National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the secretary of state with the MAI, police chief quaestor Bogdan Despescu.